Feb 26 (Reuters) - Littelfuse Inc:

* UPDATE TO FIRST QUARTER GUIDANCE REPORTED BY LITTELFUSE

* AS A RESULT OF ONGOING COVID-19 OUTBREAK, DOES NOT EXPECT TO MEET ITS Q1 2020 SALES & ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 29

* GIVEN EXTREMELY FLUID SITUATION, COMPANY IS CURRENTLY UNABLE TO QUANTIFY FULL IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON ITS Q1