BRIEF-Littelfuse Posts Qtrly GAAP Diluted EPS Of $1.45

May 2 (Reuters) - Littelfuse Inc:

* QTRLY NET SALES WERE $417.8 MILLION, UP 46% VERSUS PRIOR YEAR

* QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $2.39

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.81, REVENUE VIEW $391.5 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAYS FOR Q2 OF 2018, NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $450 MILLION TO $462 MILLION - SEC FILING

* FOR Q2 OF 2018, ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $2.39 TO $2.53

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.21, REVENUE VIEW $421.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S