BRIEF-Littelfuse Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.81

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Littelfuse Inc:

* LITTELFUSE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.81

* Q4 SALES $304.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $299.4 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.68 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q1 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.73 TO $1.87

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.48

* SEES Q1 2018 SALES $384 MILLION TO $396 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.76, REVENUE VIEW $369.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* 2018 FY CAPEX EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $80 MILLION TO $85 MILLION, INCLUDING EXPENDITURES FOR IXYS’ OPERATIONS

* LITTELFUSE - QTRLY GAAP DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE INCLUDES $52.5 MILLION OF CHARGES DUE TO ONE-TIME TAX CHARGE OF $49 MILLION FOR ENACTMENT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT