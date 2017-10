Oct 16 (Reuters) - Littelfuse Inc:

* LITTELFUSE SAYS ‍ON OCT 13, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT​ - SEC FILING

* ‍AMENDMENT INCREASES UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO UP TO $700.0 MILLION​

* ‍AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO OCTOBER 13, 2022​

* AMENDMENT INCREASES UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITY TO UP TO $200 MILLION, FROM $125 MILLION​