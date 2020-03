BRIEF-Little Green Pharma Granted Expanded Medicinal Cannabis Licence And New Manufacturing Licence

March 12 (Reuters) - Elixxer Ltd:

* LITTLE GREEN PHARMA GRANTED EXPANDED MEDICINAL CANNABIS LICENCE AND NEW MANUFACTURING LICENCE

* ELIXXER LTD - EXPANDED MEDICINAL CANNABIS LICENCE COVERS LGP’S EXPANDED CULTIVATION FACILITY

* ELIXXER - MANUFACTURING LICENCE COVERS LGP’S NEW MANUFACTURING FACILITY WHERE CO TO PRODUCE CANNABIS EXTRACTS FOR MANUFACTURE INTO FINAL PRODUCT FORM

* ELIXXER - SUBJECT TO GRANTING OF EXPANDED MEDICINAL CANNABIS PERMIT, LGP EXPECTS FIRST PLANTING AT EXPANDED CULTIVATION FACILITY IN Q2CY2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: