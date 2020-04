April 2 (Reuters) - Little Green Pharma Ltd:

* BOARD AND KEY EXECUTIVES HAVE AGREED TO TAKE 20% OF THEIR SALARIES IN SHARES

* DOES NOT ANTICIPATE HAVING TO RAISE ADDITIONAL FUNDS IN THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE

* ANTICIPATES BEING ABLE TO OPERATE WITHOUT MATERIAL LEGISLATIVE RESTRICTION AND MAINTAIN CONTINUITY OF SUPPLY TO PATIENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: