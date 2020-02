Feb 27 (Reuters) - Little Green Pharma Ltd:

* LITTLE GREEN PHARMA LTD - SIGNS THREE-YEAR PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH BERLIN-BASED DEMECAN

* LITTLE GREEN PHARMA- DEAL FOR SALE & EXPORT OF UP TO 1,000KG OF DRIED FLOWER OR 48,000 UNITS OF MEDICINAL CANNABIS OIL PRODUCT PER ANNUM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: