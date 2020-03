March 5 (Reuters) - Liu Chong Hing Investment Ltd:

* FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.38 PER SHARE HAS BEEN PROPOSED

* HARD TO ESTIMATE 2020 FY REVENUE IMPACT RESULTING FROM PROTRACTED SOCIAL ACTIVITIES & SUBSEQUENT OUTBREAK OF HEALTH DISEASE

* RENTAL REVENUE GENERATED FROM CHONG HING SQUARE PROPERTY WILL BE AFFECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2020

* FY CONSOLIDATED PROFIT OF ABOUT HK$446.5 MILLION VERSUS HK$1,047.9 MILLION,

* FY REVENUE HK$1.28 BILLION VERSUS HK$1.84 BILLION