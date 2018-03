March 22 (Reuters) - Livanova Plc:

* LIVANOVA ANNOUNCES ENROLLMENT FOR PERFECT PERCEVAL VALVE CLINICAL TRIAL IN CHINA

* LIVANOVA PLC - ‍PERFECT TRIAL IS EXPECTED TO ENROLL ABOUT 160 PATIENTS WHO WILL RECEIVE 5 YEARS OF FOLLOW-UP AT EIGHT INVESTIGATIONAL SITES IN CHINA​