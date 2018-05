BRIEF-LivaNova PLC Reports Qtrly Diluted Earnings Per Share From Continuing Operations $0.36

May 2 (Reuters) - LivaNova PLC:

* LIVANOVA PLC - QTRLY WORLDWIDE SALES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $250.4 MILLION, UP 5.3 PERCENT ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS VERSUS Q1 2017

* LIVANOVA PLC - NOW EXPECTS 2018 WORLDWIDE NET SALES TO GROW BETWEEN 6 AND 8 PERCENT ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

* LIVANOVA PLC - 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $3.50 TO $3.70

* LIVANOVA PLC - QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.36

* LIVANOVA PLC - QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.68