BRIEF-Livanova PLC Says Co And Barclays Bank PLC Amended First Club Facility

April 27 (Reuters) - LivaNova PLC:

* LIVANOVA PLC - ON APRIL 9, 2020, CO AND BARCLAYS BANK PLC AMENDED FIRST CLUB FACILITY DATED MARCH 26, 2019

* LIVANOVA PLC - FIRST CLUB FACILITY AMENDMENT WAIVES ANY EVENT OF DEFAULT OCCURRING ON OR PRIOR TO DECEMBER 31, 2020

* LIVANOVA PLC - ON APRIL 17, CO & BANCA NAZIONALE DEL LAVORO S.P.A. AMENDED A FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED JULY 25, 2019

* LIVANOVA PLC - ON APRIL 21, 2020, CO, SORIN GROUP ITALIA S.R.L. AND THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK AMENDED THE EIB AMENDMENT