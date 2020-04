BRIEF-Livanova Q1 Sales From Continuing Operations $242.4 Mln

April 29 (Reuters) - LivaNova PLC:

* Q1 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 0.79 USD

* WORLDWIDE NET SALES FOR FULL-YEAR 2020 ARE NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE BETWEEN 7 AND 17 PERCENT ON A CONSTANT-CURRENCY BASIS

* ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2020 ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $1.40 TO $1.70

* EXPECT THE PANDEMIC TO ADVERSELY IMPACT FULL-YEAR RESULTS

* EXPECT Q2 TO EXPERIENCE THE GREATEST IMPACT AND ANTICIPATE A STEADY IMPROVEMENT THROUGHOUT THE REMAINDER OF THE YEAR

* IMPLEMENTED ACTIONS DESIGNED TO STRENGTHEN OUR LIQUIDITY POSITION AND PROMOTE FINANCIAL RESILIENCY

* CONCLUDED EXECUTION OF SERIES OF AMENDMENTS TO CREDIT AGREEMENTS

* IN THE PROCESS OF EVALUATING STRATEGIC CAPITAL RAISING OPTIONS TO FULFILL SHORT-AND MEDIUM-TERM CAPITAL NEEDS

* HAVE BEEN ANALYZING POTENTIAL OFFERINGS OF EQUITY/EQUITY LINKED OR DEBT SECURITIES

* DISCUSSIONS CONCERNING POTENTIAL TRANSACTIONS ARE ONGOING, AND NO ASSURANCE CAN BE GIVEN THAT A TRANSACTION WILL BE CONSUMMATED