BRIEF-Livanova ‍Q2 adjusted EPS $1.01​

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Livanova Plc:

* Q2 worldwide sales $321.4 million​

* Livanova Plc - ‍Q2 adjusted EPS $1.01​

* ‍Q2 earnings per share $0.98​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $315.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Livanova Plc - ‍reiterates that worldwide net sales for full-year 2017 will remain between 1 and 3 percent growth on a constant-currency basis​

* Livanova Plc - adjusted diluted earnings per share for 2017 will remain in range of $3.10 to $3.30​

* Livanova Plc - ‍reiterates that adjusted cash flow from operations , excluding payments, will remain in range of $170 to $190 million in 2017​