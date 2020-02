BRIEF-Livanova Reports Q4 Diluted EPS Loss From Continuing Ops $2.96 USD

Feb 26 (Reuters) - LivaNova PLC:

* Q4 OPERATING LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS -144 MILLION USD

* Q4 DILUTED EPS LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 2.96 USD

* SAYS ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2020 ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $3.10 TO $3.30

* EXPECTS WORLDWIDE NET SALES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR FULL-YEAR 2020 TO GROW BETWEEN 3 AND 5 PERCENT ON A CONSTANT-CURRENCY BASIS

* SEES FY 2020 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2020 ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $3.10 TO $3.30

* QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.00

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.98, REVENUE VIEW $295.5 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES FY 2020 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $25 TO $35 MILLION

* IN 2020, CO ESTIMATES THAT ADJUSTED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS, EXCLUDING LITIGATION PAYMENTS, WILL BE IN RANGE OF $180 TO $200 MILLION