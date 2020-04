April 30 (Reuters) - Live Company Group PLC:

* LIVE COMPANY GROUP PLC - EXTENDED FURLOUGHING OF AROUND HALF OF ITS FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES UNTIL END OF JUNE 2020

* LIVE COMPANY GROUP PLC - ALSO EXTENDED 50% DECREASE IN PAY TO INCLUDE JUNE 2020, FOR ALL PAYE STAFF EARNING OVER £2,500 PER MONTH