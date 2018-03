BRIEF-Live Nation Entertainment Announces Launch Of Private Notes Offerings

March 15 (Reuters) - Live Nation Entertainment Inc:

* LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF PRIVATE NOTES OFFERINGS

* LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT - INTENDS TO OFFER $500 MILLION OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

* LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT - ALSO INTENDS TO OFFER $300 MILLION OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026

* LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERINGS TO REPURCHASE 2.5% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019

* LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT-CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS PRIOR TO SUCH DATE