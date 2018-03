March 15 (Reuters) - Live Nation Entertainment Inc:

* LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PRIVATE NOTES OFFERINGS

* ‍PRICED OFFERINGS OF $500 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 2.5% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023​

* PRICED OFFERING OF $300 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 5.625% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026​

* ‍CONVERTIBLE NOTES AND SENIOR NOTES WERE EACH PRICED AT 100.000% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT.​