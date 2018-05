May 3 (Reuters) - Live Nation Entertainment Inc:

* LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $1.5 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.32 BILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.24

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.29 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* LIVE NATION - 2018 IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER DOUBLE-DIGIT OPERATING INCOME AND AOI GROWTH