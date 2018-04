BRIEF-Live Nation Entertainment Says CEO Michael Rapino's 2017 Total Compensation Was $70.6 Million

April 20 (Reuters) - Live Nation Entertainment Inc:

* LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC SAYS CEO MICHAEL RAPINO’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $70.6 MILLION WHICH INCLUDES STOCK AWARDS OF $58.6 MILLION – SEC FILING

* LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC SAYS PRESIDENT JOE BERCHTOLD ‘S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $28.8 MILLION WHICH INCLUDES STOCK AWARDS OF $25.7 MILLION

* LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC SAYS CFO KATHY WILLARD'S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $5.5 MILLION WHICH INCLUDES STOCK AWARDS OF $2.4 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2HMVYXo) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)