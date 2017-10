Sept 14 (Reuters) - LIVECHAT SOFTWARE SA:

* CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD BUYS 10,000 SHARES OF CO FOR 45 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

* MEMBER OF SUPERVISORY BOARD, JAKUB SITARZ, BUYS 10,000 SHARES OF CO FOR 45 ZLOTYS PER SHARE