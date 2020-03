BRIEF-Livent Provides Update On Status Of Its Argentina Operations Following Government Decree

March 23 (Reuters) - Livent Corp:

* LIVENT PROVIDES UPDATE ON STATUS OF ITS ARGENTINA OPERATIONS FOLLOWING GOVERNMENT DECREE

* LIVENT - SUSPENDED ALL PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN ARGENTINIAN PROVINCES OF CATAMARCA AND SALTA AS OF MID-DAY ON SUNDAY, MARCH 22, 2020

* LIVENT - BELIEVES CO QUALIFIES FOR GOVERNMENT EXEMPTION UNDER SECOND DECREE ALLOWING FOR CERTAIN EXEMPTIONS

* LIVENT CORP - NO CERTAINTY AT THIS TIME THAT LIVENT WILL RECEIVE AUTHORIZATION UNDER SECOND DECREE ALLOWING FOR CERTAIN EXEMPTIONS

* LIVENT CORP - ELECTED TO SUSPEND ALL CAPITAL EXPANSION WORK GLOBALLY

* LIVENT - INTENDS TO RESTART CAPITAL PROJECTS AS SOON AS POSSIBLE AND REMAINS COMMITTED TO LONG-TERM EXPANSION PLANS