BRIEF-LivePerson Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.01

May 3 (Reuters) - LivePerson Inc:

* LIVEPERSON ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.00 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.06

* RAISES MIDPOINT OF 2018 REVENUE AND PROFIT GUIDANCE RANGES

* 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE IS NOW $239 MILLION TO $243 MILLION

* SEES Q2 ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.00 - $0.01

* SEES Q2 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.13 - $0.11

* SEES Q2 REVENUE $59.0 MILLION - $60.0 MILLION

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.11 - $0.15

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.29 - $0.23

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.02, REVENUE VIEW $58.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.09, REVENUE VIEW $239.4 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S