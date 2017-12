Dec 25(Reuters) - Livesense Inc

* Says it plans to set up a JV, which will be mainly engaged in sales agent of Livesense’s service and customer support business, with Wiz Co.,Ltd, in Tokyo

* Says the JV will be established in January 2018 and will be capitalized at 50 million yen

* Says the company and Wiz will hold a 70 percent stake and a 30 percent stake in the JV respectively

