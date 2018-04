April 23 (Reuters) - Livestock Feeds PLC:

* Q1 ENDED MARCH 2018 LOSS BEFORE TAXATION OF 102.9 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS PROFIT OF 25.9 MILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE OF 1.62 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 3.12 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO