April 19 (Reuters) - Livestock Improvement Corporation Ltd :

* CONFIRMS IT WILL BUY-BACK 1.3 MILLION INVESTMENT SHARES AS A RESULT OF SHAREHOLDERS EXERCISING THEIR RIGHTS

* TO BUY-BACK INVESTMENT SHARES AT NZ$4.00 PER SHARE

* INTENDS TO RETAIN ALL INVESTMENT SHARES CONCERNED AS TREASURY STOCK