April 12 (Reuters) - Livestock Improvement Corporation Ltd :

* RECEIVED MINISTERIAL APPROVAL FROM MINISTER OF AGRICULTURE TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED CHANGES TO CO-OPERATIVE’S CONSTITUTION

* PROPOSAL TO BRING FARMER OWNED CO-OPERATIVE’S EXISTING 2 CLASSES OF SHARES TOGETHER INTO 1 CLASS

* INTENDS TO CARRY OUT IMPLEMENTATION OVER JULY 2018; AIMING TO HAVE TRADING IN NEW SINGLE CLASS OF SHARES OPEN ON JULY 23