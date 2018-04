April 17 (Reuters) - Livexlive Media Inc:

* LIVEXLIVE MEDIA APPOINTS MICHAEL ZEMETRA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* LIVEXLIVE MEDIA INC - ZEMETRA WILL SUCCEED JERRY GOLD

* LIVEXLIVE MEDIA INC - GOLD HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER AND HAS JOINED LIVEXLIVE'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE APRIL 16, 2018