BRIEF-Living Cell Technologies Says Board & Management Agree Pay Cuts

April 17 (Reuters) - Living Cell Technologies Ltd:

* BOARD AND MANAGEMENT AGREE TO 25 PERCENT CUT IN FEES/SALARY FOR THREE MONTHS FROM 15 APRIL

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND NEW ZEALAND GOVERNMENT’S LEVEL 4 RESTRICTIONS HAVE HAD AN IMPACT ON TWO PROJECTS LCT HAS UNDERWAY

* AS RESULT OF REDUCED EXPENDITURE DUE TO PROJECT DELAYS, REMUNERATION SAVINGS, ENOUGH CASH TO LAST AT LEAST TO END OF 2021

* NO MILESTONES PAYMENTS TO BE MADE TO UNIVERSITY OF AUCKLAND WHILE UNIVERSITY REMAINS CLOSED AND PROJECTS ON HOLD

* CONTINUES TO NEGOTIATE WITH SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE COSTS FURTHER

* APPLIED FOR GOVERNMENT BUSINESS RELIEF PACKAGES IN BOTH AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND; EXPECTS TO RECEIVE THESE IN DUE COURSE