Jan 25 (Reuters) - Living Cell Technologies Ltd:

* AGREED TO SELL ITS 50% SHAREHOLDING IN DIATRANZ OTSUKA LIMITED TO OTSUKA PHARMACEUTICAL FACTORY FOR $3 MILLION​

* CO AND DOL TO SIGN MOU TO EXCLUSIVELY LICENSE CO TO USE DIABECELL IN AUSTRALIA, ARGENTINA AND NEW ZEALAND ONCE FDA APPROVED​