June 2 (Reuters) - Livongo Health Inc:

* LIVONGO ANNOUNCES PRICING OF UPSIZED $475.0 MILLION CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* LIVONGO HEALTH - PRICING OF $475.0 MILLION OF 0.875% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025

* LIVONGO HEALTH - ALSO ENTERED INTO PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH CERTAIN OF INITIAL PURCHASERS