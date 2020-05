May 26 (Reuters) - Joincare Pharmaceutical Group Industry Co Ltd :

* SAYS UNIT LIVZON PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP INC AGREES TO SELL 19.99% STAKE IN MINITECH MEDICAL (JIANGSU) LTD FOR 121.5 MILLION YUAN ($17.04 million) TO GENESIS MEDTECH INVESTMENT (HK) LIMITED Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Xui4Gr Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.1312 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)