April 20 (Reuters) - Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc :

* Q1 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 399.4 MILLION VERSUS RMB 392.8 MILLION

* QTRLY OPERATING INCOME RMB2.50 BILLION VERSUS RMB2.61 BILLION

* DRUG PREPARATION PRODUCTS OF CO WERE UNDER DIFFERENT LEVELS OF IMPACT DUE TO COVID-19