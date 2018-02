BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical Group To Sell 51% Stake In Livzon Mab To Biologics Ltd

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc :

* ‍APPROVED TRANSACTION IN RESPECT OF CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF LIVZON MABPHARM INC​

* CO TO SELL 51% EQUITY INTERESTS IN LIVZON MAB TO BIOLOGICS LIMITED

* ‍LIVZON INTERNATIONAL & JOINCARE BVI TO CONTRIBUTE TO LIVZON BIOLOGICS RMB306 MILLION AND RMB294 MILLION RESPECTIVELY​

* ‍BIOLOGICS LIMITED AGREED TO ACQUIRE 49% EQUITY INTERESTS IN LIVZON MAB FROM JOINCARE​