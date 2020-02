Feb 19 (Reuters) - Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc :

* INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION ON RECOMBINANT ANTI-HUMAN IL- 17A/F HUMANIZED MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY INJECTION WAS APPROVED

* INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION SUBMITTED BY UNIT AND KANOVA BIOPHARM WAS APPROVED BY CHINA NMPA