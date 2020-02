BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical Updates On Progress Of Rerearch & Development Of Products

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc :

* DIAGNOSTICS KIT FOR IGM ANTIBODY TO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PASSED EMERGENCY APPROVAL REPLY FOR VITRO DIAGNOSTIC REAGENTS

* DIAGNOSTICS KIT FOR IGG ANTIBODY TO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PASSED EMERGENCY APPROVAL REPLY FOR VITRO DIAGNOSTIC REAGENTS

* DIAGNOSTICS KIT FOR IGG ANTIBODY TO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS FORMALLY ENTERED EXPEDITED APPROVAL PATHWAYS

* DIAGNOSTICS KIT FOR IGM ANTIBODY TO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS FORMALLY ENTERED EXPEDITED APPROVAL PATHWAYS