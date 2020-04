April 6 (Reuters) - Liwe Espanola SA:

* SAYS STORES OF ITS CHAIN INSIDE TO REMAIN FULLY CLOSED AT LEAST UNTIL APRIL 25, IN SPAIN

* SAYS STORE CLOSURES ARE ALSO OCCURRING IN PORTUGAL, ITALY AND GREECE, WHERE ITS CHAIN INSIDE IS ALSO PRESENT Source text: bit.ly/3bUFWZ9 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)