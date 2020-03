March 17 (Reuters) - Liwe Espanola SA:

* SAYS TO CLOSE ITS STORES IN SPAIN FOR AT LEAST 15 DAYS

* PRESENTS A TEMPORARY REGULATION OF EMPLOYMENT FILE THAT AFFECTS 1,900 EMPLOYEES, 94% OF COMPANY STAFF IN SPAIN Source text: bit.ly/33rmv7a Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)