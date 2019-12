BRIEF-Liwet Says Co Enables Solution To Rescue Schmolz+Bickenbach On A Fair Approach To All Shareholders

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Schmolz+Bickenbach AG:

* LIWET HOLDING AG ENABLES SOLUTION TO RESCUE SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH ON A FAIR APPROACH TO ALL SHAREHOLDERS

* LIWET-AFTER DISCUSSIONS WITH SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH, UNDERSTANDING REACHED TO RESCUE CO BY CAPITAL INCREASE ON BASIS OF FAIR APPROACH TO ALL SHAREHOLDERS

* LIWET- STAKE OF MARTIN HAEFNER’S BIGPOINT HOLDING AG IN SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH SHALL IN PRINCIPLE NOT EXCEED 37.5%

* LIWET-NECESSARY TO EXAMINE HOW OPERATIONAL PROCESSES CAN BE OPTIMIZED, INVENTORY REDUCED OR SALE OF NON-CORE ACTIVITIES INITIATED IN S+B

* LIWET- CO & BIGPOINT, TOGETHER WITH BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OF SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH, WILL WORK OUT MEASURES TO GET COMPANY BACK ON TRACK FOR SUCCESS

* LIWET- REQUIREMENT THAT CO AND ALL OTHER SHAREHOLDERS HAVE EQUAL RIGHTS IN CAPITAL INCREASE HAS BEEN FULFILLED