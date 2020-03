BRIEF-Lizhi Inc. Reports Q4 NON-GAAP Loss Per Share Of $0.02

March 12 (Reuters) - Lizhi Inc:

* . REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2019 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.02

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE UP ABOUT 33.8 TO 41.4 PERCENT

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK HAS BROUGHT UNCERTAINTIES & INTERRUPTIONS TO CHINA’S MACROECONOMICS, MAY HAVE ADVERSE EFFECTS ON OUR OPERATIONS

* AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK, NORMAL WORK SCHEDULE & RESULTS OF OPERATIONS MAY BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED

* AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK, OUR REVENUES FOR THIS PERIOD MAY BE DIFFICULT TO PREDICT

* EXTENT TO WHICH COVID-19 IMPACTS RESULTS WILL DEPEND ON FUTURE DEVELOPMENTS, WHICH ARE HIGHLY UNCERTAIN AND CANNOT BE PREDICTED

* AVERAGE TOTAL MOBILE MAUS IN Q4 REACHED 51.9 MILLION, UP 33.8%

* AVERAGE TOTAL MONTHLY PAYING USERS IN Q4 REACHED 434.1 THOUSAND, UP 71%