March 25 (Reuters) - Lkl International Bhd:

* LKL INTERNATIONAL BHD- UNIT AWARDED A CONTRACT FOR PROCUREMENT OF PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT BY SARAWAK STATE GOVERNMENT FOR 6.6 MILLION RGT

* LKL INTERNATIONAL BHD- CONTRACT EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE POSITIVELY TO EARNINGS OF CO FOR FY ENDING 30 APRIL 2020