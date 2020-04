April 7 (Reuters) - Lkl International Bhd:

* UNIT AWARDED ORDER FOR PROCUREMENT OF PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT BY THE SARAWAK STATE HEALTH DEPARTMENT FOR 7.1 MILLION RGT

* ORDER IS EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE POSITIVELY TO THE EARNINGS OF THE COMPANY FOR FY ENDING 30 APRIL 2020