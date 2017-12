Dec 11 (Reuters) - LKQ Corp:

* LKQ CEO SAYS ADDING STAHLGRUBER WILL YIELD PRO FORMA ANNUAL REVENUE BASE OF ABOUT $11.3 BILLION - CONF CALL

* LKQ CFO SAYS EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EPS IN YEAR 1 IN $0.14-$0.16 PER SHARE RANGE, $0.17 TO $0.19 PER SHARE IN YEAR 2 - CONF CALL