BRIEF-LKQ Corp announces Q3 earnings per share $0.39 from continuing operations
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 11:24 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-LKQ Corp announces Q3 earnings per share $0.39 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - LKQ Corp

* LKQ Corporation announces financial results for third quarter 2017

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.45 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.39 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $2.47 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.35 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* LKQ Corp sees 2017 ‍diluted EPS from continuing operations $1.67 to $1.73​

* LKQ Corp sees 2017 ‍adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations $1.86 to $1.92​

* LKQ Corp sees 2017 ‍organic revenue growth for parts & services 4.0% to 4.5%​

* LKQ Corp sees ‍2017 capital expenditures of $175 million to $200 million​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
