FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
BRIEF-LKQ Corp reports Q2 EPS $0.49 from continuing operations
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-LKQ Corp reports Q2 EPS $0.49 from continuing operations

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Lkq Corp

* LKQ Corp announces financial results for second quarter 2017

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.53 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.49 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $2.46 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.4 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 organic revenue growth for parts & services 4.00 pct to 5.25 pct

* Sees 2017 diluted EPS from continuing operations $1.66 to $1.74

* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations $1.84 to $1.92

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $200 million to $225 million

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $200 million to $225 million

* Sees 2017 cash flow from operations $620 million to $650 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.87, revenue view $9.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.