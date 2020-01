Jan 8 (Reuters) - LKQ Corp:

* PRESS RELEASE - LKQ CORPORATION AGREES TO SELL TWO CZECH DISTRIBUTORS

* LKQ CORP - TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* LKQ CORP - LKQ EUROPE WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS EXISTING AUTO KELLY A.S. AND ELIT S.R.O. BUSINESSES IN CZECH REPUBLIC

* LKQ - TO SELL ITS EQUITY INTERESTS IN TWO CZECH WHOLESALE AUTOMOTIVE PARTS DISTRIBUTORS TO SWISS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP AG