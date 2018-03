March 19 (Reuters) - Lkq Corp:

* LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V. TO OFFER €1.0 BILLION SENIOR NOTES

* CO’S SUBSIDIARY INTENDS TO PRIVATELY OFFER EUR 1.0 BILLION OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026 AND SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028​

* ‍TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)