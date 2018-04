BRIEF-LKQ Q1 EPS $0.49 From Continuing Operations

April 26 (Reuters) - LKQ Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018

* Q1 REVENUE $2.72 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.61 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.49 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.55 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.59 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%

* SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30

* SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MILLION TO $675 MILLION

