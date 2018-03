March 22 (Reuters) - LKQ Corp:

* LKQ CORPORATION’S SUBSIDIARY, LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., ANNOUNCES PRICING OF €1.0 BILLION SENIOR NOTES

* LKQ CORP - ‍OFFERING CONSISTS OF EUR 750 MILLION 3.625% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026 AND EUR 250 MILLION 4.125% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028​

* LKQ CORP - ‍2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028​