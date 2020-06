June 22 (Reuters) - LKS Holding Group Ltd:

* LKS HOLDING GROUP LTD SEES A DECREASE IN NET PROFIT OF NOT LESS THAN 60% FOR YEAR

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DECREASE IN GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF PROJECTS DUE TO DELAYS IN PROGRESS AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK