July 23 (Reuters) - Lloyd’s of London Ltd:

* CREATION AND APPROVAL OF “SYNDICATE IN A BOX” TO INSURE STORAGE & TRANSPORTATION OF A COVID-19 VACCINE ONCE DEVELOPED TO EMERGING ECONOMIES

* NEW GLOBAL HEALTH RISK FACILITY AIMS TO PROVIDE INSURANCE SERVICES TO SUPPORT MAKING & DISTRIBUTION OF COVID-19 VACCINE DEVELOPMENT EFFORTS